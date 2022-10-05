Governor DAO Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $458,111.00 and approximately $27,472.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s genesis date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

