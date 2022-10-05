Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €35.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €35.30 ($36.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Grenke in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Grenke Stock Performance

Shares of GLJ opened at €21.18 ($21.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.79. Grenke has a one year low of €19.87 ($20.28) and a one year high of €38.08 ($38.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $984.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

