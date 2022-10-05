Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRID stock opened at GBX 170.05 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.16. The firm has a market cap of £920.46 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
