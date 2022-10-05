Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

GRID stock opened at GBX 170.05 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.16. The firm has a market cap of £920.46 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 6,243 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64). In related news, insider Duncan Neale bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57). Also, insider Cathy Pitt bought 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64).

