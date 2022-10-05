Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.75. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 7,658 shares.

Greystone Logistics Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

