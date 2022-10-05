Grimm (GRIMM) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $72,857.00 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
