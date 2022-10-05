Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 18th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$26.99 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$710.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

