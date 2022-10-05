GYSR (GYSR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $621,104.99

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a total market cap of $621,104.99 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr.
GYSR Coin Trading
