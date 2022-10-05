Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. 4,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Hagerty Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Featured Stories
