Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. 4,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hagerty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,147,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

