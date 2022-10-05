Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00271313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00137461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00725133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00600379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00243524 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 533,392,285 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

