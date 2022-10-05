Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.51

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 18720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 7.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

