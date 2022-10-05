Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

HNVR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

About Hanover Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

See Also

