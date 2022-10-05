Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 5.2 %

HOG opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.