Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.