Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

