HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.