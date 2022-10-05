HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 7.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $74,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.85. 9,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,973. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

