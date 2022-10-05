Helium (HNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.61 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Helium coin can now be bought for $5.65 or 0.00028209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $732.02 million and $30.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015108 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 129,606,907 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
