Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.42

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.42 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 112958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Heska by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Heska by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

