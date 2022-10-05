hi Dollar (HI) Price Up 0.1% This Week

hi Dollar (HI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. hi Dollar has a total market cap of $214.36 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, hi Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One hi Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get hi Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

hi Dollar Profile

hi Dollar launched on July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hi Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hi Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hi Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for hi Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for hi Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.