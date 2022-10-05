High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in High Tide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.