Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 164 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

