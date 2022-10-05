Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 1,519 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.96. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,065. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average is $206.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.