Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 4,485 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 403.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 11,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

