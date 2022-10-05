Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,010,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 667,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,708,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

