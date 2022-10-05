Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New $691,000 Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 58.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $641.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

