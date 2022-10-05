Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.65

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 25444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 219,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 131,208 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

