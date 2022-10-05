Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.76

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

HKMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

