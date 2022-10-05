HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading 0.3% Higher

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €49.15 ($50.15) and last traded at €48.99 ($49.99). 53,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.86 ($49.86).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.13.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.