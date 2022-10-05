Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

HEP stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

