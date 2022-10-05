Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.00. 63,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,813. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average of $187.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

