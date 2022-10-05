Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Down to $16.85

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.16. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 20,116 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

