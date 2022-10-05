Hovde Group Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 2.2 %

OCSL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 673,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 312,300 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

