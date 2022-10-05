HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells $857,820.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 8,777,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

