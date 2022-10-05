HSBC Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Reduce

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

