Human (HMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.13 Million

Human (HMT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Human coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Human has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Human Profile

Human’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Buying and Selling Human

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Human directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Human should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Human using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

