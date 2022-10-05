Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $522,722.15 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hummingbird Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hummingbird Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hummingbird Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hummingbird Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hummingbird Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.