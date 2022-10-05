IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.20. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 9,096 shares.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.
IAMGOLD Stock Down 7.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
