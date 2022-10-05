Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ICNC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

