Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Up 5.4%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.56 and last traded at $216.22. 72,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,890,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,417.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.