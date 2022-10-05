Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Up 5.4%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.56 and last traded at $216.22. 72,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,890,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,417.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
