Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,048,114 shares in the company, valued at C$64,118,898.01.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

TSE LNR traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,313. Linamar Co. has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

