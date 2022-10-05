Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 3,589 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Vernon Irvin sold 415 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $10,034.70.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 752,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $164.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 2,157.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 55,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

