Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells C$330,002.82 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$330,002.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,949,022.18.

Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$507,754.21.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

TSE GLXY opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$756.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$43.98.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

