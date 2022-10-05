Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 50,428 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $214,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $711,910.98.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $602,995.00.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 4,782,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,559. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

