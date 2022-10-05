Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 50,428 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $214,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $711,910.98.

On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $602,995.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 4,782,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,559. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

