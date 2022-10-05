Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEM stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 9,237,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,278. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

