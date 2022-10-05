Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 68,072 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 68,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $2,320,574.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,291.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $510,600.00.

PRVA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 800,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 1.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

