Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.68. The stock had a trading volume of 484,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,395. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,241,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
