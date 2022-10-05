Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

