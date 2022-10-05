Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

