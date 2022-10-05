Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

