Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 345 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

