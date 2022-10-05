Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 375 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

